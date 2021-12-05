...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains,
Laramie Valley, East Platte County, Converse County Lower
Elevations, Niobrara County, Central Carbon County, Goshen
County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
After a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020, the annual University of Wyoming Holiday Gala Concerts return this season.
The University of Wyoming’s music programs invite the community to get into the spirit of the season with their annual Gala Holiday concerts.
After missing 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the concerts return next Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s performance begins at 3 p.m. to avoid conflicts with UW basketball games while the Sunday concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. The musicians will all be masked and face masks are strongly encouraged for the audience. Also, the first three rows will be empty to create a buffer between the singers and audience.
All UW choral ensembles will perform, as well as the UW Symphony Orchestra and Wind Symphony. Camellia Okpodu, the new dean of the UW College of Arts and Sciences, will narrate.
During intermission and before the concert, guests will enjoy a jazz combo and bluegrass trio, along with organist Punch Williamson performing his traditional holiday suite at the close of the event.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students. UW students can attend for free, but must reserve a ticket. Call 307-766-6666 for tickets, visit the Buchanan Center or Student Union box offices or visit uwyo.edu/FineArts.