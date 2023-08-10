Jeff Nivitanont, a doctoral student at the University of Wyoming’s Department of Atmospheric Science, prepares the department’s drone on Wednesday. He is checking his notes while waiting to introduce the technology to EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Gov. Mark Gordon during their visit to the university.
Will Morris, president and technical director of Carbon Management Strategies, points and explains the Integrated Test Center, Wyoming’s facility for researchers to test carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies using actual coal-based flue gas from Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station, located outside of Gillette. Also pictured, from left, are KC Becker, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 8 administrator; Michael Regan, administrator of the EPA; Randall Luthi, chief energy adviser to Gov. Mark Gordon; and Gordon.
Gov. Mark Gordon, left, and Michael Regan, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, have a discussion at the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources on Wednesday.
Christine Reed via UW Communications
Jeff Nivitanont, a doctoral student at the University of Wyoming’s Department of Atmospheric Science, prepares the department’s drone on Wednesday. He is checking his notes while waiting to introduce the technology to EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Gov. Mark Gordon during their visit to the university.
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
Will Morris, president and technical director of Carbon Management Strategies, points and explains the Integrated Test Center, Wyoming’s facility for researchers to test carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies using actual coal-based flue gas from Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station, located outside of Gillette. Also pictured, from left, are KC Becker, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 8 administrator; Michael Regan, administrator of the EPA; Randall Luthi, chief energy adviser to Gov. Mark Gordon; and Gordon.
The University of Wyoming has long been known for its quality engineering and energy departments. These colleges also have grown immensely during the last several years, and are now producing technological developments for the UW School of Energy Resources.
Michael Regan, administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), finished his tour of state this week with a visit to the university on Wednesday. He was joined by Gov. Mark Gordon, who asked Regan to visit the state and UW.
Regan’s tour was Tuesday and Wednesday, showcasing the booming energy sectors throughout Wyoming while also being mindful of environmental impacts. His last stop was a visit to the UW School of Energy Resources to view the work of research and technology.
Roundtable discussion
The event at UW began with a roundtable discussion including Regan, Gordon and 10 of the university’s directors from several different energy departments.
Each of the directors gave a short presentation on their specific departments and the advances they have made in recent months.
“The Energy Innovation Center is the home of the School of Energy Resources. I want to say thank you so much for being here, Administrator Regan, and Gov. Gordon for leading this visit,” School of Energy Resources Executive Director Holly Krutka said. “So, we’re just going to take a little bit of time to showcase some of the work happening here at the University of Wyoming that’s related to environmental research, outreach and academics.”
There also was an opportunity for Gordon and Regan to ask questions and learn more about the environment in Wyoming after each presentation.
Following a presentation from Shane Murphy, director of the School of Energy Resources Center for Air Quality, Gordon asked: “Obviously, livestock is one that we talk about a lot. So, do we have a way of categorizing methane emissions from wildlife?”
Associate professor of Center for Air Quality Dana Caulton responded: “I would say no, we don’t just yet. I think we could probably get there in the future. But usually the problem is the signal and the noise. So, it sounds a lot easier to measure a bunch of cows versus measuring your wildlife better, much more spread out, right?”
Some may say that the EPA is wildly underestimating methane emissions. Regan asked Murphy, “What is your take on that?”
“You might have noticed from a study done in Texas, the title was five to 19 times more than the EPA inventory,” Murphy responded. “In some cases, yes, our latest work in Colorado shows that those emissions inventories are really starting to get close to reality. So, I think it really depends on where you’re talking about. I think Wyoming and Colorado are not that far off from Texas, [but] they still seem to be pretty far off. So it really depends on where you are, state-specific.”
Touring current projects
Following the roundtable discussion, the gathering made their way to the front of the University of Wyoming’s Energy Innovation Center to view a mobile emissions lab, a drone and other university student projects, starting with an overview on the King Air Research Aircraft.
The aircraft is a specially instrumented atmospheric research plane used to support various research missions, notably for cloud physics and boundary layer processes.
The focus then moved to UW’s drone research and its recent advancements allowing more weight to be placed on the body of the drone.
Regan and Gordon also were given a tour of the Atmospheric Science Mobile Lab. The School of Energy Resources uses the van, after adding new technology, to allow students and faculty to drive to specific locations for atmospheric tests.
Questions
Following the project tours, Regan and Gordon were asked to step against a wall and answer questions from selected media.
“Oh, no! You’re gonna put us in the corner to defend ourselves?” Gordon joked.
A reporter asked about the future of the climate, and Gordon responded: “We want to lead the charge, and if we really want to lead the climate plan, we can spread out from being simple intercontinental and help others, as this is going to be a worldwide effort.”
Another reporter asked, “Are we in a climate emergency?”
Regan responded: “The president has been clear that we are in a difficult place, but with our president’s guidance, we hope to find a solution to some of the more serious problems — this is an opportunity for rapid growth in technology and research.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.