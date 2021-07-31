The Eppson Center for Seniors released a statement Friday it will be closed next week because of concerns about COVID-19 positive cases among a “few staff and patrons.”
“We have decided to remain closed until at least Aug. 9,” Tammy Comer, executive director for the Eppson Center said in a news release. “I have spoken with Dr. (Jean) Allais, the Albany County health officer, and she agrees that this is something that we need to do.
“Cases in Laramie are really increasing so we need to remind people to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask and social distancing.”
The statement from the Eppson Center emphasized that vaccinations are still available and “evidence shows that the effects of the virus are decreased for those who have been vaccinated.”
The Eppson Center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and medical transportation during the closer unless additional employees contract the virus.
“We hope that everyone will recover quickly and that we will be able to reopen on Aug. 9. Thank you for your support,” Comer said.