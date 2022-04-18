Laramie Regional Airport canceled commercial flights this week after an important piece of weather monitoring equipment malfunctioned. Materials for the repairs are expected to be on site by Friday, according to a statement from the airport.
After a week of commercial flight cancellations, a crucial piece of equipment has been repaired and is operational again at Laramie Regional Airport.
Known as an automated surface observation system, the equipment helps pilots monitor the weather to ensure safe landing conditions. The cancellations began last Monday after it malfunctioned.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires that the airport use an automated surface observation system or a trained weather observer to facilitate safe commercial flights.
The FAA, which owns the equipment, contracted the National Weather Service to fix the broken sensor. While originally all the necessary repair materials were expected to arrive Friday, the equipment wasn’t fixed until Monday afternoon, said airport Executive Administrator Rachael Mrozinsky.
Prior to the repairs, travelers posted on the airport’s Facebook page expressing frustration with a lack of communication from the airport and United Express and confusion over whether or not their upcoming flights will be canceled.
Some travelers have opted to change their flights to Cheyenne or Denver and rent a car to make it to and from the airport.
“We are thankful for the diligence of the National Weather Service and the FAA for getting this back into service for us and getting commercial flights back on their way in and out of Laramie,” Mrozinsky said in an email Monday afternoon.