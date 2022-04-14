Laramie Regional Airport canceled commercial flights this week after an important piece of weather monitoring equipment malfunctioned. Materials for the repairs are expected to be on site by Friday, according to a statement from the airport.
Commercial flights in and out of Laramie Regional Airport have been canceled since Monday after an important piece of equipment malfunctioned.
Federal regulations require that the equipment, known as an automated surface observation system, be in working order for planes to land and take off from the runway. The system helps pilots monitor the weather and understand if visibility and other factors will allow for a safe landing, explained Elliott Arthur, a flight instructor at Laramie Aviation Resources, which operates out of the local airport.
The equipment is owned by the Federal Aviation Administration, which contracted the National Weather Service to make repairs, according to a press release from Airport Director Amy Terrell. The repair workers expect to receive all the parts they need to make the repairs by Friday.
“We are on the phone with them about every hour checking out where the parts are," Terrell said.
Until the equipment is up and running, commercial flights will continue to be canceled. As of Wednesday afternoon, four United Airlines flights had been canceled because of the malfunction.
Private flights are still allowed as they follow a different set of federal safety regulations that don’t require this monitoring system. Despite this, windy conditions Wednesday caused pilots to ground their planes anyway.
“It's always better to be on the ground wishing you could fly than in the air wishing you were on the ground,” Arthur said.
The airport does not have access to passenger information, but United Express is working with customers impacted by the flight cancellations, Terrell said. Anyone with altered travel plans should call United Airlines Reservations at 1-800-864-8331.
"We are working with customers on a case-by-case basis to determine the best option for re-booking their travel," the airline said in a statement to the Boomerang. "All impacted reservations can be changed free of any change fees (this includes Basic Economy tickets). If customers’ impacted travel becomes unnecessary, they can request a refund for their ticket."
United Airlines has permanently halted change fees for most economy and premium cabin flights in the United States. Customers can visit united.com or select "change flight" in the United mobile app to reschedule. They can also use an "agent on demand" feature to access customer service without having to wait in line at the airport.