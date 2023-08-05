The animal handlers waited nervously before entering the show rings Thursday at the Albany County Fair.
They had a good reason to be nervous. The handlers were about to enter the fair’s inaugural Over the Hill Showmanship event, and were about to find out how hard it is to actually show an animal.
The handlers were friends and relatives of 4-H members who had competed at this year’s fair. Many had never shown an animal before. Some had as much as an hour to prepare.
It wasn’t enough.
In the course of the competition, shouts of “I was robbed,” jumping pigs, money-eating goats, bribery, an invisible sheep and a contestant who broke rank to demand a ribbon all found their way into the ring.
The event allowed 4-H members to nominate adult family members or friends to show their livestock. The adults were not eligible if a member of 4-H or Future Farmers of America.
The event was judged by junior 4-H leaders. At the outset of the cattle competition, one of the judges said, smiling, that it was only fair that, “Parents who judge us all the time come in and try to do what we do all week.”
Judges based their choices on everything from actual showmanship to best costume.
It was the over-the-top outfit that earned Howard Henschel a third-place ribbon with 4-H member Piper Henschel’s short horn Simmental steer.
Henschel was decked out in a plaid western shirt, a bright hat, vintage tie and a shepherd’s crook.
The judges deemed it an “excellent outfit.”
Henschel did show animals in the past, and said he participated in the event for his children and grandchildren. He said he thought the new competition was a good fit for family night at the fair.
“Everybody is out to enjoy themselves,” Howard Henschel said.
Things took a turn toward high intensity as the competition moved indoors for sheep, goats and swine.
One sheep contestant showed an imaginary sheep and another was honored for celebrating his 95th birthday.
The judges used red plastic panels and sometimes sheer force of will to move the contestants and animals around and maintain a sense of order in the ring.
At one point, the announcer had to ask contestants not to use their goats as a place to rest their beers.
As the goats entered the show ring, Kelly DePue and Francesca Cocco, accompanied by 1-year-old Rose Cocco, were loaded for bear — or rather, bucks.
Both contestants came with dollar bills to slip to the judges and had them tucked into their clothing and baby Rose’s carrier. Unfortunately, Rose found some of the bills and DePue had to move quickly to prevent her from feeding the bills to the goats.
The payoff did not pay off. Neither contestant was named a winner.
“I gave you a $100. I gave you a hundred,” DePue shouted as the judges scored the contestants but directed her out of the winner’s line.
Despite her protests, she, and the judges, were laughing so hard that no one seemed inclined to change the scores.
When attempts at swaying the judges to improve her position failed, DePue and her goat ran across the ring to take a place with the winners. While there was an initial effort to remove her from the ring, the judges instead awarded her a prize for her “Attitude Adjustment.”
Although the sheepishly-delivered dollars didn’t help the contestants, they will help the judges, as they were allowed to keep the money as their fee for judging the event.
Fairgrounds director Taylor Haley said the Over The Hill Showmanship competition has been popular at other fairs, so the board was eager to bring it to Laramie. She said she hadn’t anticipated how popular it would be.
She said that at other fairs, the event has grown to include contestants in full costume — Colonel Sanders with chickens, or just big chickens.
It was perhaps no surprise, then, that a couple of the animals in the swine competition came in costume. One was actually a toddler in a toy car and another, a young girl on all fours.
Sadly, these pseudo swine didn’t perform well enough to earn a ribbon for their handlers. The competition was tough out there.
