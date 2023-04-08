Top: Snowy Range Academy, located at located 4037 E. Grand Ave., is expanding its school with construction and remodeling of the building is scheduled to begin in the summer. Inset: Banners displaying the school principal’s code of conduct and life lessons for students hang from the ceiling around and over the library inside Snowy Range Academy.
Expansion of Snowy Range Academy was approved by the Albany County School District Board of Education in its previous meeting in March. Because of this expansion, the Dollar Tree will be leaving the location at the end of May.
Snowy Range Academy/Courtesy
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
Once a Walmart filled with aisles and shopping carts, has for several years been a school packed full of students for the next generation.
Snowy Range Academy, which recently celebrated at 20th anniversary in Laramie, is expanding its school and acquiring the space currently occupied by the Dollar Tree. Construction and remodeling of the building is scheduled to begin in the summer shortly after Dollar Tree’s last business day.
Snowy Range Academy (SRA) is the oldest of five charter schools in Wyoming. It was founded by a group of parents who wanted the best for their children including higher expectations, character building and fairness for every student.
SRA, located 4037 E. Grand Ave., and once an old Walmart, purchased its current portion of the building in 2014. Since then, Albany County School District 1 has leased units in the building it isn’t using with expansion in mind. The school currently takes up one-third of the building, sharing it with the Dollar Tree and Leap Ninja Warrior Gym.
During the last few years, SRA has experienced a steady growth in student population. According to Principle John Cowper, there are 248 students attending the school ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade with 40 employees working throughout the school. It is safe to say that with all the students, teachers and staff there is no more room.
“We were on a year-to-year lease and since they’re going to expand into this space we have to be out soon,” Dollar Tree Manager Darlene Mayo said. “May 7 is our actual end of business date. Though they are planning on relocating us, we just don’t know where.”
Although the staff of the school also are sad the Dollar Tree will be moving as it was a quick place to purchase affordable decorations and school supplies, the school is in desperate need for space.
The first phase of expansion will include construction of three new classrooms, additional bathrooms for staff and students, a large multi-purpose space and an update to the outside appearance.
This expansion will bring more classrooms to the school giving the special education programs more room to teach. It also will give the Spanish department a permanent classroom, and allow room for a new fifth-grade classroom to accommodate a large incoming class.
“I’d say the biggest thing is that fourth-grade class size,” SRA Board Chair Lindsay Schumaker said. “We’re going to need to take a classroom away from one of our specials to make room for them and when they go to fifth-grade and then to middle school, we do not have room for them without this expansion.”
The move into the adjacent space also will allow more bathrooms to open for the student population and the staff. Currently, there is only one staff bathroom shared between all 40 staff members and two multi-stall bathrooms for the student population.
Cowper said it best: “It is a true need for physical space.”
Although this is only the first phase of the expansion, future phases include meeting rooms, special education facilities, offices and more classrooms. Though thoughts of their next expansion are far into the future, it is not something that Cowper is worried about.
“I think it’ll be a positive thing. We’ll have more flexibility and space to move students around. There will be less overcrowding in the classrooms, more bathroom space,” Cowper said. “I think it’ll just be a better way for us to come together as a school community and we can spend more time doing what we’re supposed to be doing, teaching.”
Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.