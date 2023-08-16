City Manager Janine Jordan and members of the Planning Division and Public Works including Principle Planner Philipp Gabathuler, Public Works Director Brooks Webb and Planning Manager Derek Teini, presented several plans for the City Council during a meeting and work session earlier this month.
Bill Nye project
Since last year, City Council has been working on a proposal for an extension of East Bill Nye Avenue. Throughout the project are several smaller projects that have to be addressed, one of them being a pressure reducing valve (PRV) replacement and relocation.
The project will include removing the existing PRV station, relocating and building a new PRV station and an above ground housing structure to accommodate future construction of Bill Nye.
At the City Council regular meeting on Aug. 1, Webb presented a short overview of the replacement and relocation before discussing the construction bid.
“We went out to bid on the project and we received one bid from Mechanical Systems, Inc. [based in Cheyenne], who we have worked with many times,” Webb said. “After reviewing the bid documents our staff is recommending approval of the bid award and contract.”
The bid was awarded at $696,610 with the vote passing unanimously. Webb also mentioned the necessity of a construction manager as well recommending longtime partners WWC Engineering from Sheridan.
“WWC engineering is the company that designed the project, is most familiar with the project, and as is customary, we’re recommending them for the construction management and administration of the project.”
Growth plan feedback
In September 2021, the City Council entered into an agreement with Albany County to adopt rules and requests outlined in a joint plan to address population growth. Logan Simpson, a consulting firm out of Fort Collins, Colorado was then chosen to assist with key aspects of that plan.
Logan Simpson Planner Melissa Ruth is in charge of the review and consideration, modifications to the city’s and county’s plans related to growth boundaries, provide policy recommendations for development within the defined growth area, review existing regulations statutes and procedures, provide recommendations for changes to regulations for the growth area, and develop a city and county growth area agreement for the future considerations.
The plan was broken down into four phases.
Phase one consisted of reaching out to the public for feedback and informing constituents, which resulted in the Planning Division receiving a lot of feedback from the public.
“We did over 50 in-person interviews with stakeholders in the community throughout this phase,” Gabathuler said. “Being in the first phase of the project we asked the public’s opinion on where this planning process should go, what should be highlighted, what should be focused on. We also had questionnaires for the general public online where we did receive about 200 responses.”
Phase two was a technical analysis conducted with the help of Logan Simpson. The analysis focused on the public utility side of the growth analysis. Public input was again continuously taken into consideration.
“We set up booths at community events like the farmers market, Freedom has a Birthday, Jubilee Days as well as the county fair,” Gabathuler said. “A second survey was conducted as well during this period and we received 50 responses as well as the responses recorded in the appendix that we kind of noted from our interactions with the public during those public events.”
The third and fourth phases were focused on drafting and refining the plan by, again, using public feedback.
“When we say growth, we’re not just talking about annexation into the city, right? We’re talking about the population is going to grow,” Councilmember Erin O’Doherty said. “The reality is we’ve been growing at 1% a year. We know the population is going to grow, so the growth that we’re talking about is not saying that this is all going to become part of the city, it’s saying that this is how we mesh city and county.”
Gabathuler responded: “We’re looking at long-term and comprehensive plans, typically they’re at least 25-30 years. Guiding documents again is the key word.”
City broadband
During a City Council work session on Aug. 8, Jordan and Management Analyst Brannen Moan addressed citywide broadband infrastructure expansion.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration have released two grants as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Wyoming Business Council also drafted plans for the grants for internet service providers, community anchor institutions and municipalities.
The city participated in surveys and asset inventories in the earlier parts of planning, and has attended listening sessions to provide input and learn as much as possible about the benefits.
“I was curious if there’s anything in this program, any benefit or prioritization for local or regional. We just spoke about a few that are regional providers,” Major Brian Harrington said. “It occurs to me that some of these stipulations, sort of like the ACP [Affordable Connectivity Program] requirements, suggest that device exchange or device discounts are going to be far easier for a specific internet service provider monopoly to provide.
“Because they can provide it with just a fraction of a profit right where a local business may really benefit more substantially from government assistance in some of these situations, and certainly I think our residents would find a far better experience talking to local or regional providers on the phone.”
Moan responded: “In the listening session we attended at Laramie County Community College there was [this] concern raised and they did discuss how it could potentially benefit larger ISPS [internet service providers] at the cost of potentially smaller local ISPS. I’m not sure they had any specific guideline laid out defining some sort of way they could prioritize those smaller ISPS. Again, I could reach out and provide all these questions in an email to the state and make sure I can get this information to you in timely fashion.”
