...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and some blowing snow expected, along with a
prolonged period of dangerous wind chills. Total snow
accumulations up to 3 inches possible. Wind chills as low as 30
degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and the southern Laramie Range including
Vedauwoo, the Interstate 80 Summit, and the city of Laramie.
* WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory until 11 AM MST Tuesday. Wind
Chill Advisory from 11 AM MST Tuesday until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
Dangerously low wind chills could lead to frostbite on exposed
skin in less than 10 minutes. Hypothermia can develop quickly
if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing,
knit hat, and mittens.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The week of President’s Day will start out snowy and get dangerously cold in Laramie and surrounding areas.
A winter weather advisory went into effect Monday and will continue through 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
An arctic front is expected to hit Laramie on Monday afternoon, with snow starting around sunset and accumulating between 2 and 4 inches, said Tim Trudel, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Cheyenne office.
Drivers should expect more snow as they head west into the Rawlins and Elk Mountain areas. Trudel predicted the Snowy Range Mountains will see about 12 inches overnight Monday.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation also is warning drivers to look out for snow, ice and blowing snow along Interstate 80 and statewide Monday afternoon through Tuesday.
As midweek approaches, the snow will lighten up and temperatures will decrease, with a wind chill advisory in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
Highs Tuesday and Wednesday are predicted to hover just above zero, with a wind chill that could get as low as minus 30 degrees. Occasional wind gusts could reach 35 mph, but the weather will mostly be breezy, Trudel said.
Heading into the weekend, temperatures could increase again with highs forecast in the double digits Thursday and Friday.
For more information on road closures, webcams and to get the latest updates, visit tinyurl.com/4csh3rfa.