The week of President’s Day will start out snowy and get dangerously cold in Laramie and surrounding areas.

A winter weather advisory went into effect Monday and will continue through 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

An arctic front is expected to hit Laramie on Monday afternoon, with snow starting around sunset and accumulating between 2 and 4 inches, said Tim Trudel, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Cheyenne office.

Drivers should expect more snow as they head west into the Rawlins and Elk Mountain areas. Trudel predicted the Snowy Range Mountains will see about 12 inches overnight Monday.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation also is warning drivers to look out for snow, ice and blowing snow along Interstate 80 and statewide Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

As midweek approaches, the snow will lighten up and temperatures will decrease, with a wind chill advisory in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday are predicted to hover just above zero, with a wind chill that could get as low as minus 30 degrees. Occasional wind gusts could reach 35 mph, but the weather will mostly be breezy, Trudel said.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures could increase again with highs forecast in the double digits Thursday and Friday.

For more information on road closures, webcams and to get the latest updates, visit tinyurl.com/4csh3rfa.

