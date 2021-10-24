Political candidates and elections are increasingly being targeted by foreign and domestic adversaries, according to presenters at the virtual USC Election Cybersecurity Initiative Regional Workshop on Thursday.
The symposium — which was hosted by the University of Southern California with a regional focus on Montana, North and South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming — discussed the impact of disinformation and misinformation, as well as threats to state and federal elections. Cybersecurity experts offered tips to candidates and election officials for improving election security.
Citing recent attacks and ransom demands on a growing list of businesses, hospitals and other institutions, Clifford Newman, professor and director of the USC Center for Computer System Security, said there are four ways that bad actors attempt to disrupt elections: voter manipulation, discouraging or preventing voting, manipulating vote tallies and creating distrustful outcomes, such as with the 2020 election.
Newman said manipulating vote tallies is actually very hard to do, and despite claims to the contrary that outside influences had hacked some of the electronic voting systems, the Department of Justice and Homeland Security found no evidence that foreign adversaries had prevented voting, changed votes or disrupted the ability to tally votes or to transmit election results in a timely manner.
However, Newman pointed out that they did find evidence of “Russian, Chinese and Iranian government-affiliated actors materially impacted the security of networks associated with or pertaining to U.S. political organizations, candidates and campaigns during the 2020 federal elections.”
Despite the general consensus by these agencies that no votes were manipulated through the hacking of electronic voting machines in Wyoming or elsewhere, many voters pushed back on this assertion, particularly in the wake of My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s 72-hour symposium in August that asserted voting machines were responsible for stealing the election from former President Donald Trump. To date, there has been no conclusive proof to support these claims, although there are legal challenges still underway in some states, such as Arizona and Georgia, while other states like Texas seek to tighten voting laws.
Wyoming elections are secure
In the Cowboy State, several complaints came into the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office following Lindell’s symposium, questioning the state’s election integrity and whether votes were flipped and requesting a forensic audit.
The 2020 election was 100% fair and safe, according to Monique Meese, communications and policy director for the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. She said she can assure Wyoming voters that all votes in the state were counted just as they were cast.
“We want fair and free elections, and investigate all claims and take them very seriously,” she said. To this end, Meese said they found no evidence to support that any votes were manipulated or systems hacked.
Further, Meese noted that the state bought its new Election Systems and Software (ES&S) machines in 2019, which do not have modems or any ability to connect to the internet.
In a release from the office announcing the purchase of the new voting equipment, Secretary of State Edward Buchanan referred to them as the “most secure and up-to-date voting equipment on the market.
“We don’t use Dominion machines, and we weren’t hacked,” Meese said.
With regard to audits, Meese noted that the state follows the state statute for post-election audits that are done by each county within 30 days of the election and forwarded to the State Canvassing Board, and state statute does not allow for a forensic audit.
Historically, Wyoming has only had three reported cases of election fraud since 2000, most recently in 2014, according to The Heritage Foundation.
Regardless, as evidenced in the aftermath of the 2020 and 2016 elections, public perception has a strong influence on whether voters accept the results, as Matt Masterson pointed out during the election cybersecurity workshop.
Masterson, a senior 2020 cybersecurity adviser at the Department of Homeland Security and non-resident fellow at the Stanford Internet Observatory, said the last two elections have created a new environment in which results are being called into question.
“We’re in an operating environment in which election officials have to assume that the loser of the election may not accept the results, and therefore [they need to] provide enough information and evidence to voters to accept the result of the election.”
One way to provide evidence is by moving from 95% of votes currently being cast on paper ballots in 2020 to 100% and to secure the process around the chain of custody access controls and physical security of election systems and ballots, he said.
Wyoming already has a 100% paper ballot backup in place for every ballot cast, Meese said, as well as secure protocol surrounding chain of command and security.
Another method of sabotage, according to Masterson, is to physically prevent voters from casting ballots, either by sending them to the wrong polling places or shutting off electricity in those places, which again, did not impact Wyoming’s election, according to Meese, who said there were no reported shutdowns at polling locations during election hours in 2016 or 2020.
She reiterated the security of the state’s election system in general.
“While we are always vigilantly looking for ways to improve safety and security, there are no known vulnerabilities in our election systems at this time,” she said.
Attacks on candidates
Other attacks are directed at candidates themselves, according to Nicki Gronli, vice chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party, who also spoke at the symposium. She advised candidates running for office to have strong passwords, two-factor authentication and to be cautious when opening pdf files attached to emails, citing the latter as a growing danger for malicious infiltrations in the form of ransomware and malware that she said has become increasingly popular over the past year.
“Candidates should consider that because that just takes the attacker one step away from the most valuable information you have,” she said.
Her advice for receiving emails with attachments from someone you don’t know was simple: do not click on anything, do not open anything.
Another way that candidates can protect themselves from nefarious actors, Gronli continued, is to set up a non-public facing, segmented email address that is not tied to that candidate’s financials used by the campaign. Instead, she suggested having a totally separate email address that is connected to the campaign finances. She also suggested turning off one’s camera in the event that a hacker may have gotten access to that computer and are watching the candidate at work.
“Hackers are casting a wide net, looking for somebody to take the bait,” she said.
Newman agreed, noting that these pdf files were becoming more prevalent, and suggested if a candidate receives one from a familiar email address that the best course of action is to call the sender to determine if it’s real.
Phishing schemes with malicious malware are becoming increasingly harder to detect because scammers are getting much better at spoofing email addresses to appear they’ve come from friends and acquaintances.
He further stressed the importance of good passwords and password management.
Meese said they have not received any complaints from Wyoming candidates reporting concerns regarding hacking or manipulation of their candidate websites or emails, and if they did, it would be criminal charges reported to police.
Denton Knapp, a congressional primary candidate from Gillette, who is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022, said he’s not too worried about cyberattacks from his opponents. Rather, he is more concerned about the potential of the federal government hacking into emails.
“We’ve seen the federal government going into emails of politicians in the past,” he said, citing news stories about potential hacks into former President Donald Trump’s emails that were revealed during the Russian collusion investigation, as well as notable Fox talk show host Tucker Carlson and others.
“I’m not too worried about it, but it’s a concern because they have that capability,” he said. “Americans expect some privacy to emails and on Facebook, and not to have it be used against them.”
As a retired U.S. Army colonel with a top military security clearance, Knapp said he’s well versed in secure passwords, and doesn’t rely wholly on social media to get his message out, nor does he disparage any of his opponents.
“I don’t trash other people,” he said, “and I’m not out to bad-mouth anyone else. I’m running on a platform, and will let my campaign speak for itself.”
Social media, however, is a permeable target for political campaigns, according to election security analyst Maurice Turner, who suggested candidates consider additional monitoring, and security safeguards like two-factor authentication and security keys to make sure that those accounts aren’t compromised and communications stayed encrypted.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., who also spoke at the symposium, said election security should be a nonpartisan issue that brings the country together.
“Folks on the aisle might not always see eye to eye but protecting our elections should be a no-brainer,” Tester said. “The beauty of the American experiment and representative democracy is the fact that the government is built by the people, for the people.”