Being young, agreeable and productive may push your name to the top of the list for dating sites or job applications. These qualities also may make you a top target for digital hackers.
The days of viewing internet scams as shallow attempts to prey upon the most gullible and technologically illiterate are in the rearview mirror with more sophisticated types of fraud on the rise that a wide range of people.
In 2020, 913 people in Wyoming reported losing more than $5 million to scams, according to a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Instances of internet fraud have been increasing in the state in recent years, with a climax in 2019, when victims lost more than $8 million.
Scammers often pretend to be government agencies like the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration or a police department, claiming they need money or personal information for tax collection or other services.
They also may impersonate a business and try to sell nonexistent products or try to gain access to people’s computers by claiming to be tech support for a certain company.
Losses from this type of fraud have been increasing in sophistication and success, explained Laura Baker, executive director of CyberWyoming. The organization works to protect people from internet scams through education and public outreach. One of their central focuses is teaching people how to protect themselves.
Some scammers set up elaborate personas on legitimate hiring websites like Indeed and put “applicants” through interview and training processes. The “employers” ask their victims to pay for online training or for materials in return for a reimbursement check that never arrives, Baker said.
While scams like this can be difficult to uncover, others seem painfully obvious. Yet people still fall for them.
Enter the 'lizard brain'
Under the right conditions, someone might immediately recognize a scam for what it is. It is when factors like feeling rushed, lonely or extroverted that things get more complicated thanks to our “lizard brains,” as Baker calls them.
“The hackers are actually using psychology to get you to click,” she said.
When people are in a rush at work — or worse, because the scammer presents some sort of time constraint — they are more likely to respond to messages or click on links without thinking first, Baker said.
In fact, productivity is among the top risk factors for becoming a scam victim, Baker said. In some studies, employees were more afraid of repercussions from their employers for not getting a task done than they were of causing a potential security breach.
Taking time to think about a suspicious message and discussing it with someone else could be the difference between a close call and losing thousands of dollars, she said.
This is reflected in demographics. In a survey conducted by the Better Business Bureau and affiliates, people who were single or experiencing loneliness were more likely to fall for scams than their more socially connected counterparts.
People who are more emotionally stable, agreeable or extroverted also could be more at risk because these groups are more open to engaging with others, the report says.
Age also is a factor. While older people tend to lose more money if they do get scammed, a majority of successful scams happen to younger people for smaller amounts of money.
The power of the monster voice
Some recent scams to hit Laramie residents include a fake email from Black Hills Energy claiming overdue payments and a fake email from LinkedIn encouraging users to click a link to see recent searches they’ve appeared in.
With messages like these, users are more likely to catch scams before engaging with them if they read messages with heightened patience and suspicion.
They could try invoking a “monster accent” that would trigger the limbic system to be on alert, Baker said. It's one way to teach the body to respond to signals of “stranger danger” that we miss out on over digital communication platforms.
The best way to avoid losing money to a scam is to not engage with it all. In the BBB survey, 23% of people who were targeted by a scam engaged and lost money, while 30% engaged and did not.
“The one thing you can do is just slow down and give your employees the opportunity to slow down,” Baker said. “That can change Wyoming.”
Another top prevention tool is education. In the BBB survey, 9% of people lost money when targeted by a scam they’d heard about, compared with 34% who did not hear about it.
Recovering from fraud
Baker encouraged people to share their experiences so that everyone can be more prepared. People can also forward phishing attempts to Cyber Wyoming at phishing@cyberwyoming.org.
“Make as much noise as you can as fast as you can,” Baker said, explaining that the more people who know about online scams, the better the chances are of diverting potential victims.
Victims of internet fraud can report it to the FBI at ic3.gov. They also should report it to the Wyoming Consumer Protection and Antitrust Unit and to local law enforcement, who can help move the case up the chain of command.