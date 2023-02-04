USAF Thunderbirds

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/File

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing announced Thursday morning it has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow due to a loss of support from the headline act.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne this year carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.

