Two contestants for the Albany County Fair 4-H Fashion Revue talk to the judges while presenting their sewing projects on Thursday, July 27, 2023, inside the Albany County Fairgrounds Activity Building.
Albany County Fair 4-H Fashion Revue contestants wait in line for their turn to walk the stage while presenting their handmade outfits in front of the judges on Thursday, July 27, 2023, inside the Albany County Fairgrounds Activity Building.
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
As the sun came up on Thursday, parents and their kids filled the Albany County Fairgrounds Activity Building as the kids put on their best handmade dress to present their sewing skills.
The annual Albany County Fair has begun, and along with it came the 4-H Fashion Revue. Contestants arrived early donning their finished outfits to walk the runway or carry their projects for judging. Most presented outfits they made with one or more pieces while some brought other sewed items such as pillow cases, table runners and bean bag seats.
Heather Sanders has three daughters who participated in the event; Emma, Paige and Kate. She has many ties to the 4-H community and is happy her children are learning these useful skills.
“4-H in general teaches a lot of life skills that not very many kids learn these days. We have amazing leaders that teach these kids at every monthly meeting,” Sanders said. “A lot of the projects that are demonstrated in the exhibit hall are life skills, things that they learn and they can take with them beyond this age of life and find ways to bless other people throughout their life with these skills and talents.”
After the girls finished their walk across the stage they were interviewed by one of the two judges. Interviewers asked the girls about their inspiration behind the pieces, the construction process, the material used and fit of the garments. Each girl also was given feedback on their projects if time allowed.
Paige Sanders made a pair of boot-cut jeans and a dress coat for the event. She spoke about her love for baking and how she would have competed in baking this year but did not have the time. But she still enjoys working on her sewing projects and pushing herself with new patterns.
“I was working on macarons this year and I was going to enter those but I did not have time because of my sewing,” Paige Sanders said. “It is fun to sew and see what I can make and push myself with something more complicated.”
