As the sun came up on Thursday, parents and their kids filled the Albany County Fairgrounds Activity Building as the kids put on their best handmade dress to present their sewing skills.

The annual Albany County Fair has begun, and along with it came the 4-H Fashion Revue. Contestants arrived early donning their finished outfits to walk the runway or carry their projects for judging. Most presented outfits they made with one or more pieces while some brought other sewed items such as pillow cases, table runners and bean bag seats.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

