Traffic going in all directions at Grand Avenue and 4th Street treat the intersection as a four-way stop as traffic lights are inoperable after a power outage hit the area about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Power reports nearly 9,800 customers are without power with an estimated time for repairs of 9:30 p.m.
Nearly 9,800 Rocky Mountain Power customers remained in the dark hours after a failure at a Laramie substation cut electricity a little after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A recorded message on the Rocky Mountain Power customer service line says a widespread outage in Laramie is "under investigation," according to the company. Repair crews have been dispatched and power was initially estimated to be back on for affected customers by 9:30 p.m., but that estimate was soon extended to 1 a.m.
How widespread the outage is or what caused it weren't being reported as of press time Tuesday evening, but it had been tracked to a substation in the north part of Laramie, said David Eskelsen, a spokesperson for PacifiCorps based in Utah. PacifiCorps is the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power.
"Our substation crew is working to isolate a problem in the substation, then re-energize the substation," he says in an email to the Boomerang. "Our substation engineer in Laramie is working on it."
The outage also affected the Albany County Courthouse where people were going vote early for next week's primary election. But operations were able to continue smoothly because the building is backed up by a generator and voting machines have battery back-up systems, said election worker Stacey Harvey.
Tuesday's event comes less than two months removed from another outage that affected some of the same areas of the city.
About 2,500 people were without power in the core downtown area June 14 when a construction crew damaged a communications line while doing repairs along North 3rd Street.
That outage happened about 7:15 a.m. and prompted some downtown businesses to delay opening or close for the day. Even as customers were brought back online with power, some still experienced rolling blackouts as permanent repairs were made. That outage lasted into the evening for many customers.
Once the problem is diagnosed and repairs begin, Eskelsen said power will be restored in a way that will bring small sections online at a time.
"Once they isolate the problem, they need to restore customers in smaller groups so they don't trip protection devices during restoration," he says in the email.
While the Rocky Mountain Power app and recorded updates for customers are reporting a restoration time of 1 a.m., that's an estimate, Eskelsen said. It could happen much earlier for some customers and later for others depending on the specific repairs needed.
"If the problem is something that's physically damaged and needs a lot of repair, the outage could be longer," he said. Estimates are "a calculation based on the size of the outage and past experience."
This story sill be updated as more information is available.