Traffic going in all directions at Grand Avenue and 4th Street treat the intersection as a four-way stop as traffic lights are inoperable after a power outage hit the area about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Power reports nearly 9,800 customers are without power with an estimated time for repairs of 9:30 p.m.

Nearly 9,800 Rocky Mountain Power customers remained in the dark hours after a failure at a Laramie substation cut electricity a little after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A recorded message on the Rocky Mountain Power customer service line says a widespread outage in Laramie is "under investigation," according to the company. Repair crews have been dispatched and power was initially estimated to be back on for affected customers by 9:30 p.m., but that estimate was soon extended to 1 a.m.

