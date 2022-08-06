Reilly Thompson, right, launches a ball at a target with the hope of sinking someone into a dunk tank at the Laramie Connections Center booth at the Albany County Fair Family Night on Thursday. With him are throwing hopefuls James Johnson, center, and Callan Thompson.
Family and friends of the Renneisen family gather in the cattle barn before touring the other barns at the Albany County Fair on Thursday. Shane Renneisen showed a steer and two pigs this year, continuing a family tradition.
Ben and Hannah Hollinger push a stroller with Mary and Margaret Hollinger as they tour the crafts and foods on display at the Albany County Fair at Family Night on Thursday. They said they come annually and anticipate that Mary and Margaret will be “aspiring 4-Hers.”
Ashdyn Sheehan is about to go into the tank as Dax Thompson successfully lobs a ball at the target at the Laramie Connections Center dunk tank at the Albany County Fair Family Night on Thursday.
Family Night at the Albany County Fair is one of the most anticipated ways to see farm and ranch values in action, said Tim Snowbarger, director of the Laramie Connections Center.
Snowbarger took a moment to talk about the fair as he repaired the target on the much-used dunk tank that his organization offered as an activity Thursday night at the Albany County Fairgrounds in Laramie.
He clarified how he sees the place of ranch and farm values in a modern, technological society.
“You see what the hard work and commitment meant to a culture of farming and ranching. In that culture no one individual can thrive on their own,” he said.
The fair, he said, brings together the many agencies and people who support farmers, ranchers and others in the community.
Ranch owners, 4-H, Future Farmers of America, faith communities, schools and nonprofit organizations help create a culture that helps continue a lifestyle in agriculture, he explained.
“The fair represents the best of all those opportunities,” Snowbarger said, adding that the fair also helps promote agriculture as a career, especially in an era when technology is often the first career path young people consider.
That culture continues whether or not a family still operates a farm or ranch, if the Renneisen family is any indication.
A group of family members gathered near bedded-down steers in one of the stock buildings on the fairgrounds.
Shane Renneisen said his family used to operate a ranch near Hattie Creek. Although he is no longer the operator, his son Michael Renneisen is continuing the tradition by showing two pigs and a steer at the fair this year.
“It’s a different breed of people that raise animals,” he said. “They get together and learn from everybody. They are willing to help out. You ask a lot of questions, you never really can know it all.”
Michael Renneisen said the kids who show their animals get a lot of support from businesses and others. In return, the event brings everyone together. Many of the animals bought at the auction at the end of the fair are donated to local food pantries or soup kitchens.
Family Night is an opportunity to experience the culture behind growing things, and also to see the farm animals in their pens or cages, as well as community and commercial booths, food and an impressive display of handmade items such as quilts or preserves.