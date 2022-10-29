Wyoming wild turkey

Wild turkeys, which have been congregating in Buffalo, are responsible for most of the 14 total cases of avian influenza in Johnson County, according to Wyoming Game and Fish data.

BUFFALO — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has identified the highly pathogenic avian influenza in at least 11 wild turkeys in Johnson County since April.

“Wild turkey, before those ones in Buffalo, it was thought they wouldn’t die from HPAI,” said Jessica Jennings-Gaines, the Game and Fish wildlife disease specialist. “We got some down here at the lab and had a pathologist do a workup, and it looks as though they are susceptible to avian influenza.”

