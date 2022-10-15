Story fish hatchery

Rich Morgart, left, filters dead eggs from a batch of fertilized brown trout eggs as Nick Eglseder dumps a new batch of the fish to spawn on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Story fish hatchery. The eyed eggs are sent to different hatcheries based on when those hatcheries want a new stock of fish.

 Ethan Weston/Buffalo Bulletin

BUFFALO — If you’ve caught a trout in Wyoming, chances are it grew from an egg spawned at Story Fish Hatchery.

Operated by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the hatchery located just over the border from Johnson County is the state’s primary source of trout eggs, which eventually grow to live in lakes for anglers to catch.

