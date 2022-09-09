Exchange Famous Grizzly

Wildlife watchers post up near Pilgrim Creek hoping for a chance to see the famed grizzly bear 399 and her four cubs at Grand Teton National Park.

 Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News and Guide via AP File

JACKSON — A black bear walked through downtown Jackson. A moose scratched up a car in Wilson. And, in Yellowstone National Park, elk are beginning to rut, meaning humans need to give them a wide berth, no matter how eager they are to hear bulls bugle and to see them lock antlers in the annual quest for a mate — or many.

Wildlife activity should be starting to pick up in Jackson Hole, which typically sees more bears searching for food as berry crops dry out, and ungulates scratching the velvet off their antlers as they prepare to mate.

