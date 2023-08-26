Parents of some students living in rural areas may be eligible for reimbursement for transportation or relocation costs.
The program is aimed at families whose livelihood depends on their rural location said Donella Romero, accounts payable specialist at the Albany County School District 1.
Under this program, some students who live 3 miles from a school or bus route are eligible for mileage reimbursement, according to a news release by the school district. The program reflects state law and Wyoming Board of Education policy.
To be eligible, a parent must sign a statement certifying that the “ability to earn a substantial portion of (their) family income is directly related to and enhanced by the family residing in the isolated location” in order to be eligible for reimbursement for transportation or maintenance expenses.
The mileage reimbursement starts at 2 miles from the student’s home to the bus stop.
For example, Romero said, for students who live in the Happy Jack area, the closest bus stop is at the Tumblewood Express gas station on Bluebird Lane.
Parents who make a living on their property can claim reimbursement from their home to Tumbleweed, after the first 2 miles each way. If a student lives 10 miles from the station, reimbursement would be for 2 miles each way.
For parents who find it necessary to relocate during the school year in order for their children to attend school, the school district will pay part of the expense of their relocation.
The amount is the equivalent to what the mileage reimbursement would be, and applies to temporary housing for the school year, Romero explained.
An application for reimbursement of transportation costs or maintenance costs for students living in isolated rural areas must be filed each year.
Romero said the program has been used by a “handful” of students in the district.
Parents of students qualifying for reimbursement of costs must complete a form, “Application for Transportation or Maintenance of Isolated Pupils,” and return it to the Albany County School District 1 Administration Office at 1948 Grand Ave. by Sept. 6 for approval in September by the ACSD1 Board of Education.
Applications and additional information are available by emailing the business office at acctpay@acsd1.org or by calling Romero at 307-721-4400.
