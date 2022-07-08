A variety of food vendors exchange tickets for dinner at the Eppson Center for Seniors’ Family Fun Night fundraiser Wednesday at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Families, seniors and young people alike all came out to support the senior center and enjoy a night out with their neighbors.
The Eppson Center for Seniors cleared the way for a host of community resources, organizations and businesses to get together for a night of fun and games.
Wednesday’s Family Fun Night at the Albany County Fairgrounds was a chance to try local restaurants and food trucks, play games and learn about the Eppson Center’s services.
The center uses the annual fundraising event to increase awareness of its programming for seniors and to interact with people of all ages. With fun events like cornhole, a goat petting station and even first responder-run activities, Family Fun Night lived up to its billing.
“We decided to put this on mostly to make the community aware of the fact that the Eppson Center is really an activity center for seniors, and we do a lot of other good things in the community such as free lunches,” said volunteer Shelby Dietzel.
Dietzel also said that the programming targeting seniors helped clear up some misconceptions that the center is an assisted living or nursing facility rather than a community center.
With a variety of activities, this event provided a fun environment for families, seniors and young couples looking for an easygoing and fun night out. Local band the Sugar Britches also performed.
“We got some tickets and we did a fun little horse race (inside),” said Crystal Graf, a mother who brought her kids to the fairgrounds Wednesday. “The people in there were really nice and even played with my son.”
Graf and her children also played ring toss, a bullseye game and a flight simulator before going outside to get food from local vendors. Like many others, Graf’s family found out about the event through social media.
Another local parent, Joseph Lindskog, said he came out with his family to “check out the festivities and family fun.”
While most attendees were local families, some community organizations and businesses also supported the Eppson Center’s fundraiser by volunteering time.
Michael Bennett, a volunteer and lawyer with Corthell and King said, “We think the Eppson Center is a great place. It helps add to the community and gives folks from the community more options of things to do.”
In addition to offering Family Fun Night, the Eppson Center recently held an enchilada fundraiser, and it regularly posts new events to its Facebook page.
For more information, visit the center at 1560 N 3rd St. in Laramie or call Executive Director Tammy Comer at 307-745-5116.