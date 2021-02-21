It was a far cry from the previous three years of the annual event live and family auction event that Family Promise of Albany County holds, but it may be a more successful one — food-wise, that is — said Ethan Dahl, the board president of Family Promise. Clearly he was pleased.
Every year of the event, a theme is chosen, he said, and coupled with it are meals that correspond. This year’s was Greek, hence its title: Taverna Promessa.
Because of COVID-19, there was a little concern how this year’s event would go. Food-wise, at least, those concerns turned out to be unfounded.
“It’s been fantastic,” said Dahl. “We actually increased ticket sales for the meals.” He added that the portions were enough for two people to dine. “We had so many responses we had to cap off the ticket sales at 100. That’s 200 meals altogether.”
The only concern from the ticket sales was whether there would be enough food to be prepared.
“The people, volunteers and businesses were fantastic, so we had plenty of food,” Dahl said. By 6:30, most of the food trays had been picked up, all in paper bags with the word “Opa” written on it.
Tickets, which ranged from $60-$250, included the Mediterranean food tray, a bottle of wine, and a virtual silent auction.
While there were few people other than volunteers and staff present at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, a few people who had come in to pick up their food trays did take the time to linger and visit the numerous table upon which many donated items rested, all part of the silent auction.
Two of them included Angie Varca, for whom this was her first time, and Linda Valenti, attending for the third year.
For Valenti, the evening turned out to be more than expected. She was a grand prize winner, and among the items she won included gift cards, a gag gift of toilet paper with different months of the year, and best of all, a $100 bill.
Off in the corner, intently watching his laptop computer screen and counting down the clock was the executive director of Family Promise, Cole Nutter. While he acknowledged this was a different approach than in previous year, he felt this year’s event would be a good one.
“We’re calling it a hybrid event,” said Nutter.