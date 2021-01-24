Family Promise of Albany County (FPAC) will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year, Taverna Promessa, virtually in order to minimize in-person gatherings. The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20.
FPAC offers support, advocacy, and case management for families in the community who experience homelessness. They work to help families achieve sustainable housing independence, and offer a transitional shelter and homelessness prevention. They also have the largest diaper pantry in Southeast Wyoming, which is open to anyone in need and provides diapers as well as personal hygiene products.
“We have a broad network of community partners from local businesses to nonprofits to members of the faith community,” said Cole Nutter, executive director of FPAC. He added that the annual Taverna Promessa fundraiser typically accounts for 20% of their annual revenue, and so it is crucial for the success of their programs.
“Because of COVID-19, we’ve been placing families in hotels instead of our shelter, which has been more costly,” Nutter said. He added that, while it’s more expensive, they have been able to help more families this way.
Although Taverna Promessa will look different this year, FPAC is confident that it will still be a great experience for everyone. This year’s theme is Mediterranean. Each ticket purchases a Mediterranean themed food tray (enough for two people), a bottle of wine, and a link to the event. Participants will pick up their trays from the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, and there they will have an opportunity to browse through the silent auction items. The digital event will include presentations about the organization, presentations from families, and music. The first 50 people to buy tickets will have a chance to win more prizes.
Beyond the annual Taverna Promessa fundraiser, Nutter said that there are other ways people can help if they are interested.
“We are always looking for diaper and hygiene products, and you can donate money on our website. You can also sign up to volunteer in the diaper pantry and for food delivery,” he said.
In 2020, FPAC reported that they were able to help shelter 21 families (including 36 children), prevent 9 evictions, provide diapers to 104 children, and provide 3620 bed nights to people in need. According to the US Interagency Council on Homelessness, an estimated 548 people experience homelessness on any given day across the state of Wyoming.
TO LEARN MORE
Call Cole Nutter at 307-742-6480 or email info@fpalbanycounty.org. Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased at www.accelevents.com/e/tavernapromessa2021