For those looking for a little adventure, entertainment and a good workout, this Saturday’s fat bike race is just the ticket.
It’s the annual Chubby Chaser and Jelly Roll organized by race director and event founder, Dewey Gallegos, who also is co-owner of the Pedal House.
“The race is a fun way to say goodbye to the snow bike season,” Gallegos said. “It’s for all fat bike lovers who enjoy pedaling in the snow. It’s also a good excuse to enjoy a few donuts along the way.”
This year’s event takes off from the Happy Jack Trailhead at the Happy Jack Recreation Area at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4. There are two race distance options. The Chubby Chaser is 12-15 miles, while the Jelly Roll is 5-8 miles. Actual distances are dependent on conditions.
Through the years, those conditions varied. In 2019, snow fell heavily before and during the race. Fat bikes do best on hard-packed snow, so fresh fluff can make the pedaling much more arduous. Racers reported that year it turned into a fun type of torture.
The race last year was canceled because of a closure of Interstate 80, making it impossible to get to the race venue from Laramie. That was just as well, since the biking would have had a rather low fun factor with all the new snow.
Conditions in other years were very fat bike-friendly with a hard-packed path for much of the route. Given the time of year, conditions can also turn a little mushy if temperatures rise too high. In other words, the weather can be a mixed bag in typical early March fashion.
While the crystal ball is still somewhat cloudy, the weather forecast for this year’s event looks to be very favorable for fat bike racing. New snow is in the forecast for mid-week, then the skies clear to finish the week. By Saturday temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees — not too hot and not too cold. Conditions could be excellent for a fat bike race.
Tradition dictates that all participants have their race number on a fancy paper plate attached to their handlebars. For every lap, racers are encouraged to either eat a donut or drink an adult beverage. Similar refreshments are offered at the finish line.
Laramie resident Onies Heckart has raced or volunteered for the event since its inception.
“No matter the condition of the trails, or what the weather throws at us, it’s always been a great time,” Heckart said. “The Pedal House knows how to throw an event that is fun for everybody whether you want to hammer it, or just roll. Besides, how often do you get the chance to have donuts and beers for breakfast?”
Online registration closes at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 2, via a link on the Pedal House website pedalhouse.com. Entry fee is $25 for either the Chubby Chaser or the Jelly Roll. Those missing the deadline can register on race morning at the event.
All participants must pedal a beefy-tired bike — called a fat bike — with tires measuring at least 3.8 inches wide. The tires must be at low pressure to squish atop the snow surface, creating float and traction in the snow.
Actual race distances will be determined based on conditions, but route options are shown on the map on the event website. More information will be provided at packet pick-up from noon-5 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
Those not racing but using the multi-use trails on Saturday morning are encouraged to give way to racers and cheer them on. Maybe even offer them a donut as they pedal by.