Speed and driver inattention is being investigated as causes for a fatal crash south of Laramie.
On Friday, May 14, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 409 on U.S. Highway 287. At 11:00 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.
A 2000 Toyota Camry was headed north on Highway 287 when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway. The driver corrected to the left before overcorrecting back to the right. The car collided with a bridge guardrail and traveled off the road, where it overturned.
The driver was identified as 22-year-old Aurora, Colorado resident Braxton Maxwell Tatum Carbonell. Carbonell was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
This is the 32nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 27 in 2020, 63 in 2019, and 34 in 2018 to date.