Natrium nuclear power plant schematic

A schematic of TerraPower’s proposed Natrium nuclear power plant.

 TerraPower/Courtesy via WyoFile

WyoFile.com

The fate of TerraPower’s proposed Natrium nuclear power plant in Kemmerer may now depend on how quickly the federal government can “downblend” enough weapons-grade uranium, then help stand up a new U.S.-based commercial supply of high-assay, low-enriched uranium (HALEU) fuel.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus