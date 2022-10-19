Sextortion image from Shutterstock

CHEYENNE — The FBI is warning of increased cases in Wyoming of what it calls “sextortion,” or an adult coercing a minor to send them explicit images or perform explicit acts over a webcam.

Perpetrators of sextortion will then threaten the child or teen with harm or with distribution of earlier images if they begin to resist, the FBI says.

