Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Lee Langenberg, 26, Nebraska, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
n Carlos Thomas, 33, transient, was arrested for possible interference.
SATURDAY
n Isaiah Welper, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Connor Acevedo, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 4:00 p.m., 400 block of E. Invinson Ave., vandalism.
n 5:39 p.m., 400 block of S. Fourth St., burglary.
n 11:43 p.m., Highway 287, possible possession of controlled substance.
SUNDAY
n 12:52 a.m., Sand Creek Road, possible impaired driver.
n 1:42 p.m., Laramie area, burglary.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 9:38 a.m., intersection of S. 12th St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
n 11:57 a.m., 1300 block of N. Fourth St., accident.
n 12:02 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., burglary, resident.
n 2:49 p.m., 500 block of S. Second St., accident.
n 4:50 p.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
n 5:18 p.m., 1500 block of N. Fourth St., possible interference.
n 5:39 p.m., 400 block of S. Fourth St., burglary, business.
n 8:21 p.m., 200 block of S. Sixth St., possible possession of controlled substance.
SATURDAY
n 1:15 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., vandalism.
n 3:14 a.m., 1300 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:28 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., fighting.
n 10:10 a.m., 1000 E. Palmer Dr., animal bite.
n 10:45 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., accident.
n 12:39 p.m., intersection of S. Ninth St., and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 5:29 p.m., 2300 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., hit and run.
n 5:40 p.m., 900 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
n 6:43 p.m., 100 block of W. Fremont St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:44 p.m., 1300 block of N. Fifth St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:46 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., fighting.
SUNDAY
n 12:56 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and Clark St., possible impaired driver.
n 2:32 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:33 a.m., 500 block of N. Third St., burglary, business.
n 11:57 a.m., 4000 E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
n 6:26 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., hit and run.