SUNDAY
ALBANY COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY AND LARAMIE DEATH CAFÉ are co-hosting a reading-and-listening event called “Remembering, Honoring, Retrieving” at noon, Sunday, Feb. 14 via Zoom. The material centers the voices of black authors and activists. For more information and Zoom registration, visit www.acplwy.org/adults/adult-book-clubs.
FRIDAY
RELATIVE THEATRICS VIRTUAL HYBRID PLAY/FILM “The Care and Feeding of Small Animals” is available on demand streaming, from Feb. 12-28. For more information and tickets, visit www.relativetheatrics.com.
ELK’S LODGE SWEETHEART SURF AND TURF dinner fundraiser is serving prime rib, shrimp, salad, potatoes, vegetables and dessert for $18 per guest Friday at the Elk’s Lodge, at 103 S. Second St. For reservations, call 307-742-2024.