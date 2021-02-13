Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n Markeith Perry, 56, California, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, impaired driver with open container.
THURSDAY
n Jacob Hickmon, 28, Montana, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 3:50 a.m., 1500 block of McCue St., hit and run.
n 1:13 p.m. 600 block of Dutton Creek Rd., disorderly conduct, possible harassment.
TUESDAY
n 12:05 p.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and Bill Nye Ave., shoplifting.
n 3:49 p.m., 3400 block of Fort Sanders Rd., animal bite.
n 6:35 p.m., 2000 block of W. Curtis St., possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
n 8:39 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 12:56 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
THURSDAY
n 12:35 p.m., Highway 230, shoplifting.
n 1:20 p.m., 5800 block of Chaparral Dr., possible sexual offense.
n 4:10 p.m., Dragonfly Trail, possible domestic disturbance
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:48 a.m., 300 block of S. Third St., accident.
n 11:28 a.m. 1100 block of E. Arnold St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:28 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 1:49 p.m., 200 block of S. Hodgeman St., trespassing.
n 6:14 p.m., 200 block of S. Third St., disorderly conduct, possible harassment.
n 6:29 p.m., 500 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 8:47 p.m., 600 block of Plaza Ln., accident.
n 11:02 p.m., 500 block of E. Mitchell St., disorderly conduct.
TUESDAY
n 7:51 a.m., 800 block of N. 15th St., accident.
n 8:27 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.
n 11:06 a.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., shoplifting.
n 11:03 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 11:09 a.m., 2000 block of Alsop Ln., accident.
n 12:01 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 3:26 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., shoplifting.
WEDNESDAY
n 1:28 a.m., 1500 W. Snowy Range Rd., burglary, business.
n 1:27 a.m. 1100 block of E. Curtis St., hit and run.
n 3:58 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., burglary, residential.
n 4:24 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 6:22 p.m., 1700 block of Banner Rd., accident.
n 7:48 p.m., 2900 block of County Shop Rd., burglary, business.
n 9:23 p.m., 2400 N. Ninth St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:25 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., disorderly conduct.
THURSDAY
n 12:50 a.m., 1100 block of N. 22nd St., burglary, business.
n 8:35 a.m., 2700 block of Dale Ct., animal bite.
n 10:51 a.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., shoplifting.
n 1:43 p.m., intersection of S. Cleveland St. and Jackson St., accident.
n 6:23 p.m., 500 block of E. Park Ave., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 2:01 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.