SUNDAY
HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY to you, from the Laramie Boomerang staff.
MONDAY
ALL ALBANY COUNTY AND CITY OF LARAMIE OFFICES are closed Monday in observance of President’s Day. Normal work hours will resume Tuesday.
TUESDAY
WYOMING AERONAUTICS COMMISSION will meet at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday via video conference to discuss and vote, when appropriate, on the topics on the agenda. For more information about joining the meeting, visit the Aeronautics Commission website. For more information about the meeting, call 307-777-3951.
THE ALBANY COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY will have a meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday via Zoom. A presentation on documenting women’s history will proceed a short business meeting. This meeting is open to the public. For Zoom registration, email: wyoachs@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park located on 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit: www.laramietaichiandtea.org.