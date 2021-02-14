MONDAY
EQUALITY STATE POLICY CENTER is having a grassroots lobbyist training session featuring Rebecca Berry, organizing director for Better Wyoming at 6 p.m., Monday via online conference.To register for the event, visit secure.everyaction.com/koRUP47eeEKpEDhPHapdRQ2?emci=c37ebcf8-466d-eb11-9889-00155d43c992&emdi=1fe60c02-676d-eb11-9889-00155d43c992&ceid=2154807.
TUESDAY
SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER is having a training webinar on how to write informative and marketable product descriptions for e-commerce businesses at 4 p.m., Tuesday via online conference. Gabaccia Moreno, founder of creative consulting agency Biz Better, is guest speaking. To register for the event, visit www.wyomingsbdc.org/events/how-to-write-product-descriptions-for-your-e-commerce-site.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park located on 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
ST. MATTHEW’S CATHEDRAL is having a bonfire Ash Wednesday service at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday on the lawn next to the church located at 104 S. Fourth St. A traditional Ash Wednesday service with the imposition of ashes will be held at noon, Wednesday at the Cathedral. Masks are required. For more information contact Reverend Brian Gross at 307-575-8800