Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Rasim Kararic, 39, Idaho, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n Joshua Stoner, 37, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Holly Norris, 31, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Solomon Bolen, 40, Rock River, was arrested for possible domestic battery.
n Caleb Parfitt, 21, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Makayla Harper, 23, Laramie was arrested for possible domestic battery, reckless endangerment.
n Mario Briseno, 43, Laramie, was arrested for possible trespassing.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
n 12:10 a.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 12:05 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.
n 9:08 a.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., possible identity theft.
n 8:39 a.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 2:01 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 2:58 a.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 3:33 a.m., 1500 block of Barratt St., burglary, residential.
n 4:56 a.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 11:25 a.m., 600 block of S. Fifth St., trespassing.
n 11:53 a.m., 3000 block of Turner Dr., hit and run.
n 1:30 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., shoplifting.
n 3:26 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Kearney St., accident.
n 4:01 p.m, 500 block of N. Third St., shoplifting.
n 5:46 p.m, 1300 N. Fifth St., vandalism.
n 6:38 1300 block of Thomes St., burglary.
n 9:02 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
SATURDAY
n 12:41 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., false ID.
n 8:39 a.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 8:51 a.m., 2000 block of Venture St., theft.
n 12:46 p.m., intersection of S. 26th St. and E. Garfield St. accident.
n 4:35 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
n :5:24 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible impaired driving.
n 8:47 p.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs Rd., possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n 12:53 a.m., intersection of N. Cedar St. and W. Harney St., hit and run.
n 1:30 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
n 2:24 a.m., intersection of S. Third St., and E. Steele St., possible impaired driving.
n 8:55 a.m., 1400 block of E. Font St., accident.
n 9:00 a.m., 1300 block of S. 17th St., hit and run.
n 9:22 a.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
n 10:33 a.m., 1100 block of E. Bradley St., accident.
n 11:50 a.m., 1100 block of E. Bradley St., accident.
n 12:21 p.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
n 5:12 p.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
n 5:54 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., assault and battery.
n 9:01 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance.