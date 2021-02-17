WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park located at the intersection of 15th and Reynolds. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING BOARD OF TRUSTEES PUBLIC SESSION will begin at 8:45 a.m., today via livestreaming on the WyoCast system and Youtube and will discuss updates on the university’s COVID-19 response and other matters on the schedule. To view the meeting, visit at https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/TrusteesFeb. For the complete agenda and reports, visit www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2021-meeting-materials/february_17_2021_meeting.html.
THURSDAY
THE PEOPLE’S REVIEW is having an online seminar on election integrity at 5 p.m., Thursday via Zoom. Special guests include Chief Executive Officers from the National Vote at Home Institute; the Deputy Director for Voting Rights an Elections in the Democracy Program; and others. To register for the event, visit https://secure.everyaction.com/_nTxWhpbk0KsUJXiPlkmbA2?emci=c37ebcf8-466d-eb11-9889-00155d43c992&emdi=1fe60c02-676d-eb11-9889-00155d43c992&ceid=2154807.
SINGER/SONGWRITER JESS KLEIN is livestreaming songs of love at 5 p.m., Thursday via Musae. Tickets are on a sliding scale, starting at $5. Ten percent of proceeds will go toward Fed Up in the South, an organization that distributes fresh produce to families. For tickets, visit https://www.musae.me/jessklein/experiences/953/jess-klein.