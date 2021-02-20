Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
TUESDAY
n Florian Difl, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery.
n Jenny Persson, 37, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, child endangerment.
WEDNESDAY
n Veronica Ledford, 34, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Joe Pruneda, 23, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 2:58 p.m., 100 block of Dragonfly Trail, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
n 3:36 p.m., Star Struck Lane, assault and battery.
THURSDAY
n 6:56 p.m., 4300 block of N. Third St., fire.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 2:09 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
n 1:27 a.m., 2100 block of N. Ninth St., burglary, residence.
n 8:02 a.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and 22nd St., accident.
n 1:31 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., hit and run.
n 1:50 P.M., intersection of N. Colorado Ave. and Wyoming Ave., accident.
TUESDAY
n 9:55 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., fighting.
n 3:59 p.m, intersection of N. Sixth St. and E. University Ave., accident.
n 5:20 p.m., 1600 block of N. 30th St., possible mail theft or tampering.
n 7:42 p.m., 100 block of N. Second St., burglary, business.
n 7:56 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., accident.
WEDNESDAY
n 3:10 a.m., 2000 block of Binford St., fighting.
n 7:37 a.m., intersection of Beech St. and Glacier St., accident.
n 9:41 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 9:49 a.m., 3900 block of Beech St., possible sexual offense.
n 10:47 a.m., 4700 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 1:41 p.m., intersection of S. 19th St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
n 4:45 p.m., intersection of S. Sixth St., and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 5:34 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., burglary, vehicle.
n 5:38 p.m., 1400 block of Industry Dr., accident.
n 7:45 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson ST., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 9:16 p.m., 700 block of Mill St., possible harassment, threats.
THURSDAY
n 11:50 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., dead body found.
n 12:00 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 2:20 p.m., 2100 Riverside Dr., accident.