...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM
MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley County including the city of Laramie.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. The
strongest winds are expected late Sunday night into early Monday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, especially on north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&