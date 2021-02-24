Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
SUNDAY
n Chancellor Burrow, 20, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
n Kelvyn Curby, 22, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver, property destruction, theft.
n Alexander Hanify, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Devin Flores, 21, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Jordyn Duran, 26, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, aggravated domestic assault.
n Travis Rhiner, 35, Iowa, was arrested for possible property destruction.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 7:10 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.
n 11:12 p.m., 600 block of Howe Rd., possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
n 12:44 a.m., 800 block of S. Third St., possible impaired driver.
n 1:57 a.m., intersection of S. 16th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 8:43 a.m., Highway 287, possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n 8:13 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 1:16 p.m., Highway 287, accident.
n 10:14 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 4:06 a.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 5:46 a.m., 1700 block of McCue St., burglary, business.
n 9:23 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible sexual assault.
n 1:40 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., accident.
n 2:54 p.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., possible mail theft/tampering.
n 5:42 p.m., 2000 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., hit and run.
n 8:59 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., trespassing.
n 11:57 p.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., accident.
SATURDAY
n 12:17 a.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., fighting.
n 12:44 a.m., 800 block of S. Third St., possible impaired driver.
n 1:57 a.m., intersection of S. 16th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 9:33 a.m., 4300 block of Mojave Dr., vandalism.
n 1:14 p.m., 700 block of E. Ivinson Ave., animal bite.
n 2:49 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., burglary, business.
n 5:52 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible identity theft.
SUNDAY
n 12:31 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., animal bite.
n 3:00 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., burglary, vehicle.
n 4:18 p.m., 300 block of E. Sully St., trespassing.
n 9:48 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., assault and battery.