WEDNESDAY
RELATIVE THEATRICS VIRTUAL HYBRID PLAY/FILM “The Care and Feeding of Small Animals” by Brooke-Erin Smith is available for on-demand streaming until Feb. 28. For more information and tickets, go to www.relativetheatrics.com
CITY OF LARAMIE PARKS DIVISION will be closing the Washington Park playgrounds beginning Tuesday until Sunday, if necessary, to prune large cottonwoods growing around the play areas and surrounding sidewalks. For more information, contact Scott Hunter, parks manager, at: SHunter@cityoflaramie.org, or: Randy Overstreet, city arborist, at Roverstreet@cityoflaramie.org.
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. today outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park located at the intersection onf15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit: www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
THURSDAY
THE LARAMIE RIVERS CONSERVATION DISTRICT regular meeting of the Board of Directors is at noon, Thursday via teleconference. To attend, contact Laura McGinley at: laura.mcginley@lrcd.net.