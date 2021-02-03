Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
n Michael Mora, 40, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, violation of protection order.
n Austin Wesnitzer, 18, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Emilio Candelaria, 33, was arrested for possible eluding.
n Tessa Hughes, 19, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
SATURDAY
n Chad Wanna, 37, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, child endangering.
n Shadi Mshrafieh, 49, Florida, was arrested possible impaired driving.
n Jose Muniz, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driving.
n Robert Hamilton, 25, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driving.
n Keegan Brown, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driving.
n Carissa McDaniel, 21, Transient, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Paul Farmer, 24, Colorado, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
n Andrew Kays, 31, Oregon, was arrested for possible impaired driving.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 1:18 p.m., intersection of Harmony Ln. and Whirlwind Ln., accident.
n 1:59 p.m., Laramie area, assault and battery.
SATURDAY
n 12:50 a.m., intersection W. Harney St. and N. Pine. St., possible impaired driver.
n 1:28 a.m., Sand Creek Road, possible impaired driver.
n 6:33 a.m., Sand Creek Road, vandalism.
n 5:48 p.m., intersection of Meadow Ln. and E. Skyline Dr., possible mail theft, tapering.
SUNDAY
n 12:59 a.m., intersection of Third St. and Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 12:42 a.m., intersection of Fourth St. and University Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 8:22 a.m., 1200 block of Downey St., possible identity theft.
n 11:18 a.m., 100 block of N. Fillmore St., accident
n 12:02 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 3:31 p.m. intersection of S. 26th St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 3:39 p.m., 2200 block of Franklin St., possible criminal entry/residential.
n 5:32 p.m., 300 block of N. Ninth St., accident.
n 11:25 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., shoplifting.
SATURDAY
n 12:24 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
n 2:41 a.m., 3800 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 2:48 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., theft.
n 4:43 a.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Willett Dr., accident
n 9:54 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:04 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism.
n 11:10 a.m., 1500 block of E. Steele St., fire.
n 10:29 a.m., 400 block of S. 30th St., motor vehicle theft.
n 1:15 p.m., 500 block of Eighth St., theft.
n 5:48 p.m., 600 S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:38 p.m., 1000 block of S. 11th St., possible possession of controlled substance.
SUNDAY
n 10:26 a.m., 1700 of block of E. Grand Ave., theft.
n 2:09 p.m., 500 of block of E. Boswell Dr., hit and run.
n 2:39 p.m., 4300 of block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
n 3:43 p.m., 1000 of block of E. Mitchell St., vandalism.
n 4:18 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., accident.
n 7:20 p.m., 2000 of block of E. Spring Creek Dr., accident.
n 7:24 p.m., 200 of block of N. Taylor St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:56 p.m., 500 of block E. Spring Creek Dr., possible domestic disturbance.