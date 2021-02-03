Calendar-Boomerang

WYOMING WOMEN’S BUSINESS CENTER AND ART CONNECT GALLERY are offering a free arts and crafts event for adults called Adults Create Art. The event begins today at 2 p.m. at the Art Connect Gallery located at 302 S. Second St. All art supplies are provided, and each craft is led by an instructor. For more information call 307-460-9304 or email artconnect@uwyo.edu.

