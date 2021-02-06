Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n William Easton, 56, Crowheart, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Ruben Aleman, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Kala James, 25, California, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
TUESDAY
n Justin Leaf, 19, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
THURSDAY
n Meg Dickerman, 22, New York, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 1:11 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 6:31 p.m., Herrick Lane, accident.
WEDNESDAY
n 10:58 a.m., 1000 block of E. Palmer Dr., trespassing.
n 1:53 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 4:32 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 10:24 a.m., intersection of 21st St. and Grand Ave., accident.
n 3:15 p.m., 1000 Downey Park, theft/bicycles.
TUESDAY
n 11:25 a.m., 700 block of Third St., hit and run.
n 12:19 p.m., 800 block of Flint St., fire.
n 12:28 p.m., 4200 block of Grays Gable Rd., possible identity theft.
n 1:37 p.m., 500 block of Eighth St., shoplifting.
n 2:56 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., accident, hit and run.
n 3:55 p.m. 1200 block of E. Custer St., dead body found.
n 4:24 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 4:22 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., shoplifting.
n 7:38 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., shoplifting.
n 8:44 p.m., 500 block of E. Park Ave., burglary.
n 8:58 p.m., 300 block of S. Ninth St., shoplifting.
n 10:25 p.m., 200 block of N. Railroad St., disorderly conduct.
N 9:56 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct.
WEDNESDAY
n 8:51 a.m., 800 block of S. Third St., fighting.
n 9:43 a.m. 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
n 10:46 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 12:13 p.m., 3400 block of E. Garfield St., accident.
n 5:28 p.m., 700 block of E. Canby St., possible sexual offense.
n 7:02 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range Rd., disorderly conduct.
n 7:08 p.m., 1400 block of W. Hill Rd., disorderly conduct.
n 11:14 p.m., 700 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
THURSDAY
n 2:41 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident.
n 7:45 a.m., 100 block of S. Johnson St., fire.
n 10:28 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., disorderly conduct.
n 11:24 a.m., intersection of S. Hayes St. and Harrison St., disorderly conduct.
n 1:24 p.m., 900 block of E. Shields St., shoplifting.
n 9:54 p.m., 2100 block of Binford St., fireworks.
n 10:18 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort St., possible domestic disturbance.