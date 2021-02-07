TUESDAY
THE SOUTH OF LARAMIE WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT is having its monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday at 2461 County Shop Road.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park, 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
ALBANY COUNTY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION will have its regular meeting at 2 p.m., Wednesday via Zoom. To register for teleconference, visit https://www.co.albany.wy.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=255.
LARAMIE CITY COUNCIL will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday via Zoom. For more information, contact City Clerk at 307-721-5220 or email clerk@cityoflaramie.org.
WYOMING SCHOOL FACILITES COMMISSION will be having a two-day meeting beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday and 9 a.m., Thursday. To attend, visit meet.google.com/faw-qatp-scn or call 1-209-734-0156 and enter the following PIN: 911 212 672#. For questions, email shelly.lovato@uwyo.gov.
THURSDAY
TRAFFIC COMMISSION’S regular meeting scheduled for 3:30 p.m., Thursday via Zoom has been canceled.