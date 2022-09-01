Shoshone National Forest

The Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

 Courtesy Photo/U.S. Forest Service

POWELL — For years, maintenance to historic buildings at the Sunlight and Crandall ranger stations have been put off due to the lack of funding. Now, with the funds in hand, Shoshone National Forest crews and volunteers are hard at work in what they have termed the First Forest Initiatives.

The funding arrived thanks to the popular 2020 bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act. Now, the Shoshone and Bighorn national forests are able to do some much needed maintenance, including roads, bridges and historic structures.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus