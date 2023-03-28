Powder River Basin rig

Federal oil and gas lease parcels are once again in the offering in Wyoming after several quarterly sales were nixed in recent years.

The Bureau of Land Management plans to conduct three quarterly competitive lease sales this year after suspending its First Quarter sale, as well as a total of seven quarterly sales in 2021 and 2022.

