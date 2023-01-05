West Fork dam

Water developers want the Legislature to construct an $80 million, 264-foot-high dam on the West Fork of Battle Creek southeast of Rawlins. This artist’s conception shows what the reservoir would look like in a Google Earth rendition.

 Wyoming Water Development Office via WyoFile

Federal authorities have set a Feb. 13 deadline for comments on a proposal to build a 264-foot-high concrete dam in the Medicine Bow National Forest in Carbon County.

The proposed West Fork Dam and reservoir would impound 6,500 acre-feet of irrigation storage in the Little Snake River Valley and parts of Colorado. Another 1,500 acre-feet would maintain a “minimum bypass flow” into Battle Creek and the Little Snake, Yampa, Green and Colorado Rivers downstream.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus