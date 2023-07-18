Biden Public Lands Nominee 2

Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning said she directed her state offices to “implement” corner crossing, the Billings Gazette reported Thursday, even though a high-profile Wyoming dispute over the act is headed for appeals court.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

