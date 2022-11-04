...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and
South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From 9 PM MDT Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 80 and north to south
oriented highways such as Highway 287...especially for light
weight and high profile vehicles...including light load semis
and those towing camper trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will be possible from the
recent snowfall that could reduce visibility and create slick
road conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
This narcotics detection canine, Bailey, was purchased with 100% High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas federal funds.
On Oct. 30, at 1:16 p.m., a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper assigned to the Elk Mountain area stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction near milepost 263 on Interstate 80.
The driver gave inconsistent statements, and the trooper observed additional suspicious factors that led him to detain the driver. Another trooper responded and deployed his K-9 partner, Bailey, who gave a positive alert indicating the odor of an illegal substance.
The resulting search yielded about 221 pounds of marijuana.
The driver was arrested and booked into the Carbon County Detention Center on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and failing to maintain a single lane of travel.