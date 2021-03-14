On Nov. 1, 2020, Laramie police officers responded to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for an initial report of a disturbance, which subsequently transitioned into a controlled substance and death investigation of a 22-year-old male.
As a result of a joint Laramie Police Department and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation investigation, on March 3, Kyle Conner Biehl, 21, Laramie, was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful clandestine laboratory operations (WS 35-7-1059).
Biehl’s bond has been set at $20,000.00 and the case has been scheduled for preliminary hearing.
Unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance is punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both. Unlawful clandestine laboratory operations, is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 20 years, a fine of not more than $25,000, or both.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.