Women in STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — are becoming more prevalent as traditional ideas about gender and labor evolve.
However, less than 30% of the STEM workforce is comprised of women and men still significantly outnumber women in STEM studies in college. According to the American Association of University Women (ASUW), crippling gender stereotypes, male dominated cultures and fewer female models all contribute to the overall gender inequality in math and science.
Kara Pratt, University of Wyoming program director for neurosciences and associate professor in the Department of Zoology and Physiology, spoke about the challenges she endured as a woman in STEM. However, female advisors and colleagues made it possible for her to pursue a scientific career undistracted by a fight for gender equality.
“If that had been a factor — if we had those issues … it would totally get in the way of our work,” Pratt said.
Pratt received her Ph.D in Neuroscience from Brandeis University. Her interest in neuroscience came from an internship with Pfizer during her undergraduate studies; she worked in the anti-anxiety/neuropharmacology department and was fascinated by the effects a chemical in a drug could have on emotions and behaviors.
“I fell in love,” Pratt said who added she could never get bored while discovering the mechanisms by which the brain functions.
When she was first admitted to the program at Brandeis, Pratt took note of all the women in the department and quickly became comfortable with her place among them.
“I felt like when I was at Brandeis I was spoiled and I didn’t even know it,” Pratt said, “… they were very powerful, very smart, very creative (women).”
Her time there allowed her to focus on science. Pratt fully submersed herself in curiosity and pursued her interests in newborn neurons. She wanted to know how neurons correctly wired themselves to create circuits that give rise to perceptions, emotions and behaviors.
In many ways, Pratt and her colleagues’ formative years at Brandeis provided the strength and scientific resilience needed once they decided to pursue other ambitions outside of the program. Whilst among female scientists and role models, they could ask without distraction “what does the data mean and how do we further our understanding of it?”
But this inquisitive and supportive environment changed abruptly when Pratt left Brandeis and did post-doctoral work at Brown University.
THE LIMA BEAN NEURON
Although Pratt found herself completely surrounded by men at Brown, she never experienced vulnerability or doubt in the lab — after all, she had six years of science-based worth ethic and her science could not be easily challenged.
But the hardships she faced during her post-doctoral work were subtle and at times isolating.
Pratt described her approach to scientific ideation and experimentation as somewhat eccentric, innovative and perhaps a little aloof. Though these attributes are commonly associated with male scientists (such as Albert Einstein or Giovanni Aldini, who was obsessed with the effects of electrocution) it wasn’t supported or encouraged.
“It was not well-received,” Pratt said as she laughed when asked what was the interactive dynamic was like between herself and her male colleagues.
She exemplified her experience after sharing a research paper on a large, waxy lima-bean shaped neuron she discovered in the visual part of a tadpoles brain during one of her “Freaky Friday” experiments — a day in which she performs a scientific experiment unrelated to any ongoing research.
She said after her presentation on the Lima Bean Cell that sends sensory axons to tentacles on either side of a tadpoles mouth, her advisor and several other department colleagues approached her with disapproval.
“‘Kara, you’re really not going to follow this up, are you … do you think you’re going to get the Noble Prize?” advisor, faculty and department colleagues asked.
Eventually Pratt internalized her “genius” and kept her ideas on paper through her experiments and research, stating they couldn’t take that away from her.
“I have no proof … [that] my experience at Brown was because of my gender,” Pratt said, but she takes pride in her discovery.
HER WORK AT UW
Presently, Pratt studies 10-day-old African clawed frog tadpoles in her lab in the Biological Sciences building on the UW campus.
“They’re very tough, very hearty,” Pratt said. She added the tadpoles have no defense for survival.
She studies the species to better understand their innate behaviors, which tend to promote survival in predatory environments.
Working with the Zoology and Physiology department allows Pratt to make connections between inbred neurological behaviors and survival tendencies. What she has found thus far in her research is tadpoles have a modest but innate preference for the color green, which tends to be the color of their food source and habitation.
A clear dish of wriggling, translucent tadpoles found on a black countertop showcased her findings as the majority of 30 or so tadpoles gathered over the half of the dish with green construction paper beneath it.
Pratt has also discovered that tadpoles won’t herd in one location for too long — like over the green patch — because they instinctively know they are vulnerable to predators. She confirmed this theory with an ethologist in the department who said animals tend to move from location to location to avoid becoming easy targets for predators.
Pratt enjoys her work as a scientist and acknowledges her time at Brandies was both formative and essential to how she operates now. She said the training she received from a plethora of female scientists protects her from sexist distractions.
“I don’t waste time … worrying that I’m being treated unequally,” she said, “I don’t want a man to have that power over me.”