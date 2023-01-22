Fentanyl pills

Enough fentanyl was seized nationally in 2022 to kill every American, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

 Drug Enforcement Agency/Courtesy

The flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into Wyoming continues to swell, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week.

From 2017 to 2021, Wyoming lost 410 people to drug overdoses with a growing share of deaths due to fentanyl.

