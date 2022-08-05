A conglomeration of food, crafts and music is set to take place at Fermentation Festival this year.
The annual event is hosted by Science Loves Art, a local nonprofit organization that works to expand art and science opportunities in rural communities by combining the two disciplines.
Saturday’s event will be all about fermentation, complete with a menu of foods with fermented ingredients like water kefir, kimchi and pineapple habanero hot sauce.
Laramie Brew Club, Altitude Brewery and Bond’s Brewing Co. will provide a selection of microbrews, and kid-friendly fizzy drinks will be available as well.
The event poses a chance for people to interact with art, whether that be getting their very own sourdough starter or working on plant-related art projects.
“My favorite part is relaxing and talking to people,” said SLA founder René Williams of the event. “It brings our community together.”
Williams Conservatory, the Deserted Zine and artist Tara Pappas will be at the event to share information about their work.
There will also be a lineup of musicians playing throughout the event, including Willow Mora, Irish Fiddle, Hillery Lynn and Bonamo.
SLA will use grant money to pay the musicians and bolster visibility for the event as part of its mission to support local artists, Williams said, adding the group tries to pay as many artists as possible.
All the food for sale at the Fermentation Fest is from local restaurants or made by SLA with ingredients from its garden. The proceeds will go to SLA to continue to put on similar events in the future.
While Fermentation Festival was originally planned to take place in the street near downtown Laramie, the event — which runs 2-8 p.m. — has been moved to the Laramie Plains Civic Center south gym because of weather.
Updated menus and information on the festival is available on the Fermentation Festival Facebook event page.